St Helens veterinary practice’s childrens’ hospital donation

A St Helens veterinary practice is hoping to raise more than £5,000 for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by donating £1 to the charity for every pet vaccinated at its four North West practices over the next four months.

Family run White Cross Vets has joined forces with the children’s hospital in order to raise as much money as possible over the next four months to fund pet focused play materials.

Veterinary surgeon Sarah Kirkman, from White Cross Vets, says: “It’s our job to care for pets, but we also really care about the communities in which we operate, and we have a real affinity with the hospital.

“This partnership means we’re protecting pets, by vaccinating them against a wide range of nasty diseases, as well as raising money to support the invaluable work that the hospital does.”

Allan Eves from Alder Hey Children’s Charity says: “We care for over 275,000 children, young people and their families treating everything from common illnesses to highly complex and specialist conditions.

“We also lead research into children’s medicines, infection, inflammation and oncology and our charity has raised over £22m to support Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, funding life-saving medical equipment, research and vital facilities.

“We are so pleased to be working with White Cross Vets on this superb fund-raising initiative and can’t wait to meet the vets and nurses who are helping us.”

Sarah added: “We are aiming to raise £5,000, but it could be more. We also want to support the hospital’s therapy dog by providing them with our Complete Wellness Plan for free.

“The plan provides free health-checks, veterinary care and preventative treatment on an ongoing basis. We already give free membership to several Fire Service Search Dog Teams, as we feel it’s really important to look after these amazing dogs which dedicate their lives to help people.”

The charitable campaign is running from the 4th September until the 31st December and plans are also in place for the nurses and vets from White Cross Vets to visit the hospital regularly to talk to the children about pets.

Sarah adds: “We give every one of our team four paid donation days a year, so that they can volunteer with a charity of their choice, and we are keen to further our partnership with the hospital by visiting regularly. We already do this in numerous schools across the region and know just how much children love to find out about our day to day roles, and they always have plenty of interesting questions for our nurses and vets to answer.”

White Cross Vets recently donated £5,500 to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital following the harrowing terrorist attack in the city.

The practices team unanimously voted to donate all the fund raising money they had accrued to help support the people caught up in the atrocity.

For more information about White Cross Vets visit www.whitecrossvets.co.uk