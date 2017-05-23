St Helens town hall Union Flag flies at half-mast

The Union Flag is flying at half-mast and a book of condolence has been opened for the victims of last night’s atrocity in Manchester.

The book will be open for signing at the main reception in St Helens Town Hall between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

As well as this, the Union Flag is flying at half-mast above the town hall today, and the Steve Prescott Bridge will be lit this evening – to show solidarity with the people of Manchester.

Paying his respects, St Helens mayor Joe Pearson said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those who

lost their lives as a result of this barbaric attack, and we pray that those seriously injured can make a full recovery.

“Being just down the road from Manchester, we want the people of a remarkable city to know that we stand with them in this moment of darkness.”