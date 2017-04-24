St Helens town centre hit with major road closures following stabbing

Major road closures are in place across St Helens town centre following a stabbing on Sunday afternoon.

Two people have been arrested following the incident on Liverpool Road, in which three men were injured.

Following the incident, a number of "main arterial routes" and residential roads have been closed off and people are being urged to avoid all affected areas to help relieve traffic on the surrounding roads.

The roads affected are:



· Access on to Bridge Street (one-way section) from Ormskirk Street.



· Chalon Way, which is closed in both directions between King Street/Westfield

Street and Linkway West (B&Q roundabout).



· Liverpool Road, which is fully closed, no access from Westfield Street,

Liverpool Street or Linkway West.



· Canal Street, which closed in both directions between Linkway West and Bold

Street (the Phoenix Public House).



· Bold Street, which is fully closed between Glover Street and Canal Street.



The stabbing occurred at around 5.25pm yesterday when emergency services were called to Liverpool Road, close to the Shere Khan takeaway.

Reports were made of a man who had been stabbed, and two other men were found nearby with injuries.

The incident is believed to have happened at the rear of the Phoenix Pub in Canal Street.

Detective Inspector Cath Haggerty said: “This was a shocking incident for the victims.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Liverpool Street, Bridge Street or Canal Street at the time of the incident. Any information no matter how small could be crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call officers on 0151 777 6064 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.