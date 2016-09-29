St Helens teens’ £7k charity donation

A group of young people from St Helens have raised over £7,000 for local charities.

They were taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) personal development programme, which is run in St Helens by Groundwork.

NCS gives people aged 16-17 the chance to meet new friends, increase their confidence and improve their future career prospects.

Nearly 150 young people completed the latest programme, which took place over the summer holidays.

During the programme, participants spent time together in groups at a residential location to develop as a team and participated in a series of workshops at a university campus. They learned from local businesses and charities, focusing on employability, leadership and communication skills. They also delivered a social action project to benefit the local community. As part of their project, they raised money for a number of local good causes by completing sponsored walks, bike rides and swims, held coffee mornings at local churches and organised fun days in the local community.

Nearly 400 people attended a recent Graduation Event at St Helens Town Hall to recognise and celebrate their achievements. After a presentation recalling their experiences on the programme, the young people presented cheques to 14 local charities which included Willowbrook Hospice, the Steve Prescott foundation and St Helens Mind. They also received their graduation certificates from St Helens Rugby League Players Luke Thompson and Greg Richards.

Groundwork’s Director of Employment and Skills, Colin Greenhalgh said: “We’re delighted to be managing the NCS programme in St Helens because, like Groundwork, it changes places and changes lives. It’s been great to see so many friends and family members attending this event to recognise and celebrate their success. To raise such an incredible amount of money for charity is a fantastic achievement by these young people and we wish them every success for the future.”