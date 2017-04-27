St Helens teen goes from shop floor to starring role in TV advert

A teenage shop worker is set to star in an advertising campaign for a DIY giant B&Q.

Loui Pauls, 19, has been announced as one of the new faces of B&Q’s ‘Garden’ and ‘Kitchen’ national TV advertising campaigns, featuring renowned friendly and helpful colleagues.

Loui, who has been with the St Helens store for 18 months, was nominated by his unit manager, Emma Carrigan.

She said: “Loui is a fantastic addition to our team at St Helens. He’s enthusiastic and ambitious. His colleagues and our customers all love him, so it’s great that everyone else gets a taste of what we see every day.”

Not only did Loui spend a weekend in London filming, he was one of only two colleagues selected to fly to Cape Town, South Africa to film another part of the campaign.

“Initially I thought they were joking when they called and asked me to go to Cape Town,” said Loui. “What a fantastic thing to do with work - something I will always remember.”

Loui spent a week in Cape Town with B&Q colleague, Heather Rodgers, from St Austell. “We filmed the ads in Cape Town but also got some free time to visit Table Mountain and go swimming with penguins. It was amazing!”

Now back in his job as Customer Advisor of Decor in B&Q St Helens, Loui has his sights firmly set on making his on-going career with the company.

“I’m part of the Aspire programme at B&Q [the company’s programme aimed at developing future managers] which will help me to progress my career within the business.”

A cheeky Loui continued, “I have already told my Unit Manager that one day I would like to be her boss.”