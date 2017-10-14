St Helens students raise £10k for good causes

A group of young people from St Helens have raised over £10,000 for local charities.

They were taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) personal development programme, which is run in St Helens by Groundwork on behalf of NCS Ingeus.

NCS gives people aged 16-17 the chance to meet new friends, increase their confidence and improve their future career prospects. 175 young people completed the latest programme, which took place over the summer holidays.

During the programme, participants spent time together in groups at a residential location to develop as a team and participated in a series of workshops at a university campus.

They learned from local businesses and charities, focusing on employability, leadership and communication skills.

They also delivered a social action project to benefit the local community.

As part of their project, they raised money for a number of local good causes by completing sponsored walks and organising coffee mornings, cake sales, raffles and fun days in the local community.

Local charities that have benefitted included: Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the Alzheimer’s Society, Sickle Cell Society and Willowbrook Hospice.

Over 400 people recently attended a recent Graduation Event at Haydock Park Racecourse to recognise and celebrate their achievements.

Groundwork’s Director of Employment and Skills, Colin Greenhalgh said: “”To raise such an incredible amount of money for charity is a fantastic achievement by these young people.

“We are delighted that they’ve clearly enjoyed taking part in the NCS Programme and in particular the opportunity to give something back to their local community.

“The money raised will make a huge difference to peoples’ lives and everyone involved should feel very proud of themselves.”