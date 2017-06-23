St Helens student revving up for future careers

Motor vehicle students at St Helens College have been given the opportunity to work with the latest advancements in technology within the industry thanks to kind donations from their employer partner and one of their industry links, Lookers Vauxhall.

The Automotive Hub at St Helens College has recently received three new engines from them, which will enable students to develop valuable knowledge and skills, working on the most recent technology, in order to prepare them for a successful career in the industry. Some of the equipment donated included a Vectra 2.2 petrol engine, a Vectra 2.0 diesel engine and a

Movano 2.5 diesel engine.

Ian Dolan, Curriculum Leader for Motor Vehicle at St Helens College, said: “Lookers Vauxhall have been extremely generous. They took delivery of the engines from Vauxhall on our behalf and students now have modern petrol and diesel engines to work on.

“We have a great relationship with them which really enhances the experience of our students – they have donated several

motor parts including gearboxes and two fully equipped cars.

“The course is really practical so having modern equipment to work on is invaluable.”

The generous donation forms part of Vauxhall’s green belt programme to reduce environmental impact and reduce landfill whilst helping the local community.

Mark Smith, Parts Manager at Lookers Vauxhall garage on Derby Road, Liverpool, helped to coordinate the donation.

He added: “As a big employer in the region, it makes perfect sense for our pledge of ongoing support to St Helens College as they are producing the skilled workers of tomorrow that the industry requires.”

St Helens College has recently invested £40,000 on new equipment to enable students to maximise their studies and improve their employability with up-to-date skills in our MOT bay, fast-fit department and spray booth.