St Helens school hosts travelling Yad Vashem exhibition

Ahead of today’s (Friday) Holocaust Memorial Day, St Augustine of Canterbury High School recently hosted the most respected Holocaust education facility in the world.

Based in Israel, the Yad Vashem travelling exhibition ‘No Child’s Play: Children in the Holocaust – Creativity and Play’ gave students and staff the opportunity to access the fascinating and moving resource which explores one of the darkest periods in human history in such a unique way, through the eyes of children.

Six million Jewish men, women and children lost their lives in the Holocaust. Of that number, around one and a half million were children.

Deputy headteacher Paul Bennett said: “It was an honour to host the ‘No Child’s Play’ Exhibition at St Augustine’s. With the approach of Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, it was a poignant opportunity for our students to reflect on the events of World War II.”