St Helens residents win Postcode Lottery

Neighbours on a St Helens town centre street have scored a four-figure win on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The pair, who live on Claughton Street and are remaining anonymous, both won £1,000.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “Congratulations to our St Helens players! I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £197 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause that has received support from players is The Honeyrose Foundation, which was awarded £9,999 last year for a furniture recycling expansion scheme.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.