St Helens recycling centre switch opening times

Recycling centres in St Helens are set to switch to their shorter winter opening hours.

From this Saturday 1st October the Centres will be open from 8am until 5pm – changing from the summer hours of 8am to 8pm.

Carl Beer, chief executive of Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA), said: “St Helens householders can use the Centres to recycle a host of items - from cans, car batteries and cardboard to garden waste, glass bottles and jars, paper, scrap metal, textiles and timber, and more. We shorten the hours over the winter to coincide with the darker nights over the upcoming months.”

There are three Household Waste Recycling Centres in St Helens, and 14 in Merseyside. They are operated by Veolia on behalf of Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority (MRWA).

If you’re planning to visit a Recycling Centre in a van or with a long trailer then you will need a Permit to get in – visit www.merseysidewda.gov.uk or call 0151 236 0305. Alternatively download

the Merseyside Recycling app <http://www.merseysidewda.gov.uk/waste-recycling/app/> from the App Store or Google Play Store.