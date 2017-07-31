St Helens pub fined for screening live football

A St Helens pub has been named and shamed in a list of venues fined for screening Premier League football without permission.

The Green Room in St Helens was one of 22 pubs across the country found to have breached Premier League copyright by illegal broadcasting its matches.

The establishment on Duke Street was ordered to pay £12,000 for the copyright infringement, which occurred during the 2016/17 football season.

The action follows a change in law which took place last summer, which means a pub simply showing an unauthorised broadcast of a Premier League match could face legal action, regardless of whether logos or graphics are displayed.

Almost half of the pubs fined were caught using logo-blocking technology that suppliers had wrongly told them would mean broadcasts did not breach the Premier League’s copyright.

A spokesman said: “The Premier League is currently engaged in its biggest ever copyright protection programme and that will continue in 2017/18 with pub investigations and legal action. “We know there are suppliers who make false claims to publicans, including that systems showing foreign channels are legal, when of course they are not. “For publicans, the risk of legal action and having to pay huge costs, not to mention being ripped off by a service that is low quality and disrupted during broadcasts, simply isn’t worth it.”

In total, the 22 establishments caught out were fined a combined £218,000. A whopping £35,000 of which was paid by T Tonic and Chaplins, both Sunderland venues which paid a joint penalty.