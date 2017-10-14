St Helens primary wins national singing prize

Twenty pupils at Broad Oak Community Primary School in St Helens have been crowned the winners of the Over the Rainbow singing competition from national children’s charity WellChild.

Broad Oak students have not only been titled WellChild School Choir of the Year but have won the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform on 16th October at the prestigious WellChild Awards in London, in association with GSK.

Last year’s ceremony was attended by Prince Harry and a host of celebrity guests including Sir Rod Stewart, Gaby Roslin, Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, Katie Piper and Dragon’s Den star Touker Souleyman.

The competition saw schools from across the UK go head to head in an online public vote with each school posting a video of their rendition of the Wizard of Oz classic, Over the rainbow.

You can watch Broad Oak’s show stopping video at at Over The Rainbow Winners which was recorded at SAE recording studio in Liverpool with the help of ukulele player and teacher Sean Moore.

Teacher, Sean Moore from Broad Oak School said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won the WellChild national singing competition.

“Our children work incredibly hard, have shown off their amazing talents and now have a once in a lifetime opportunity to sing their hearts out at such a prestigious event. We can't wait!”

Broad Oak’s performance stood out in the live public vote in July, which saw them receiving an incredible 1,039 votes and qualify as one of ten finalists for the final judging by a panel of musical experts and celebrities including professional classical singers Laura Wright and David Webb.

WellChild Chief Executive Colin Dyer said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for schools across the UK to get involved in a fun musical competition with a great prize. At the same time they are helping WellChild to continue its work supporting a growing population of seriously ill children and young people across the UK to be cared for at home with their families instead of hospital.

“A huge congratulations to Broad Oak Community School!”

WellChild is the national charity for seriously ill children and their families. Thousands of children are living across the UK with serious or exceptional health needs.

Many spend months, even years in hospital simply because there is no support enabling them to leave.

Through a nationwide network of children’s nurses, home and garden makeover projects and family support services, WellChild helps get these children and young people home from hospital quicker, empowering and supporting families with the skills and confidence to care for their children safely at home.

WellChild’s aim is to give these children and young people the best possible chance to thrive – at home, together with their families.

If you would like to take part in next year’s Over the rainbow competition, please visit www.wellchild.org.uk/over-the-rainbow to register your interest.