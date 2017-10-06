St Helens petrol station nominated as forecourt of the year

A petrol station in St Helens has been nominated for a ‘forecourt of the year’ award.

Ashcroft Service Station, the Pace-branded petrol station on Ashcroft Street has been shortlisted for SuperStation 2017, one of the most prestigious accolades in petrol retailing, open to over 700 Certas Energy-supplied forecourts across the UK.

Now in its sixth year, SuperStation is a competition designed to drive up standards of customer service, facilities and presentation within petrol retailing.

It culminates with sponsors, leading industry suppliers and finalists in each category gathering together for an awards evening of

Hollywood-style glitz and glamour on Thursday 12 October at Chesford Grange in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire. Ashcroft Service Station is nominated in the Best Pace Site category.

Ramsay MacDonald, retail director, Certas Energy, the largest supplier to independent fuel retailers in Britain, has congratulated Ashcroft Service Station on making the final.

“The standards of our finalists never cease to amaze me,” he explains.

“Ashcroft Service Station is a fine example of the best in petrol retailing and a great ambassador for the Pace brand.

“The site thoroughly deserves this recognition which is testament to the hard work and drive of every member of the team at Ashcroft Service Station.”

For more information, visit http://retail.gulfoil.co.uk/ superstation-awards-2017