St Helens pensioner arrested over money laundering

A pensioner was arrested in St Helens this morning over a suspected money laundering and illegal lending operation being run from the town.

The 74-year-old was held following a operation by the England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) working in partnership with St Helens Trading Standards Department and Merseyside Police executed a warrant at a home address seizing documentation and electronic devices.

The suspect is currently in custody and is being questioned by IMLT officers.

Tony Quigley, Head of Service for the National Illegal Money Lending Team said: “We will continue to work to combat loan sharks. They can cause untold misery to the most disadvantaged in our communities. We would urge anyone with information about loan sharking or victims of loan sharks to contact the team on 0300 555 2222.”