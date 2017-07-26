St Helens park wins Green Flag award

Victoria Park in St Helens has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the very best green spaces in the world.

The park is among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that have received a prestigious Green Flag Award – the mark of a quality park or green space.

This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

The historic park and Grade II listed Mansion House have benefitted from over £3 million secured through the Heritage Lottery Fund, with many of its original features – dating back to the 1850s – repaired and restored in recent years.

Coun Terry Shields, cabinet member for Green, Smart and Sustainable Borough, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Victoria Park has again received a Green Flag Award, for the third year in a row.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Victoria Park to such a high standard. Many thanks to all the partners involved in making Victoria Park such a great leisure space, especially the devoted community groups like Friends of Victoria Park.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”