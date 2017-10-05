St Helens model’s tribute to Playboy founder

A St Helens model who once graced the pages of Playboy Magazine says she is “deeply saddened” by the death of the magazine’s founder, Hugh Hefner.

Louise Glover, 34, appeared in more than 50 editions of the internationally-renowned publication, and the only model outside the USA to of ever won the title “Playboy model of the year”, which she won in 2006.

She has since retired from the glamour industry and now works as Body Transformation Specialist in London.

Magazine boss Hefner died on Thursday, aged 91.

Louise, who attended Sutton High School, first met Hefner aged 21 when she was chosen by the publishing icon to be Playboy model of the year.

She said: “He will always have a special place in my heart.

“He chose me to be his model of the year, he said to me I was the British version of Carmen Electra, which was a massive compliment because as a model, she was my idol.

“I come from St Helens, so to be at the Playboy mansion and to make it in Hollywood, was absolutely amazing.”

Louise, who currently lives in London, remembers Hefner as “incredibly supportive” and “charming”.

“He was an absolute gentleman all of the time,” she said.

“Whenever I would see him, he would give me a big hug. He never swore and he had a charm unlike anyone else I have ever met.

“People don’t realise how many modelling careers he’s launched. He opened so many doors for me. I ended up appearing in TV show, Entourage. I don’t think that would have happened without Playboy.

“I have met so many people - Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and even toured LA and Las Vegas dancing on stage with Snoop Dogg as part of a show for E!Entertainment TV and taking part in Girls of the Playboy Mansion show also on E! That all come from working with Hef and being part of the Playboy family.

Louise’s modelling credentials include appearances in five American Playboy magazines and five international covers, including FHM and Maxim.

She also starred as leading lady in indie band Scouting For Girls’ music video single, She’s So Lovely and went on to even bigger things in America.

“My mum and dad passed away quite recently and I know how proud they were of all what I’ve achieved,” she said.

“Hef played such a big part in my life and I will remain forever grateful to him.

“I know they’ll all be in heaven and my parents would want to thank him for all the great opportunities Hef gave me and the fond magical memories that will last me a lifetime.”