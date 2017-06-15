St Helens man to face trial over racist tweet

A man from St Helens who is alleged to have used racially aggravated words in a tweet following the Manchester terror attack will face trial in August.

Ryan Burgess, 22, from Kendal Drive, Carr Mill, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (June 13) charged with using racially aggravated words under Section 4 of the Public Order Act and using threatening/abusive, insulting words or behaviour under the Public Order Act after an offensive tweet was posted on Twitter.

He has been remanded on unconditional bail and will next appear for trial back at the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 23.