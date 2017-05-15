St Helens man finds snake in his kitchen

A St Helens man had an unusual start to the week - when he found a four-foot long snake in his kitchen!

Gareth Mort, 23, posted these pictures, taken at his Chiltern Road home, at around 6am.

The breed of snake is not clear but within a matter of hours there was a happy ending to the, erm, tail!

After Gareth posted his discovery on Facebook, a neighbour, John Taylor, spotted the post and realised it was his snake.

The animal had been missing for up to two weeks before winding its way to 23-year-old Gareth’s home.