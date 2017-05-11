St Helens man, 21, convicted of failing to microchip his dog

A 21-year-old man from St Helens whose dog was seized as a stray has been convicted under new microchipping legislation.

Kaine Aaron Ford, 21, of Grasmere Court, St Helens, was ordered to pay a total of £741.80 after being found guilty in his absence at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court of failing to update his dog's microchip details, as prescribed by the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015.

The court heard how Ford's female, bull terrier type dog was seized as a stray dog in January this year, and on claiming his dog back from St Helens Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service, Ford was served with a notice under section 12 (a) of the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015, requiring him to have his dog microchipped within 21 days.

Ford failed to comply, despite being served with a final opportunity to comply notice, which effectively gives a dog owner an extra seven days to meet the requirements of the legislation.

On Friday 28 April 2017 at the Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court, Ford was fined £220, with costs of £491.80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Mike Petersen, principal environmental health officer for St Helens Council, said: “Dog owners were given enough notice prior to April 2016 when it became compulsory by law for all dogs to be microchipped.

“We even chipped dogs for free for 12 months before the introduction date.

“Hopefully this outcome will act as a costly reminder to dog owners to ensure that their pet is microchipped and that details on the chip are up to date, for we will not hesitate to prosecute those who fail to comply.”