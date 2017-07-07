St Helens legal eagles Age UK deal

A St Helens law firm has announced a deal to work in partnership with Age UK Mid Mersey.

Age UK Mid Mersey is an independent, registered charity working with and on behalf of older people in St Helens, Halton, Knowsley and Warrington. Age UK Mid Mersey operates to promote and provide older people in these areas with a holistic range of health, wellbeing and care services so that individuals have more choice and control in their everyday lives.

Neil Ryan, St Helens Law Marketing and Commercial Manager, said: “St Helens Law is a local company providing a wide range of legal services to clients both regionally and nationally, and we are looking forward to working closely with Age UK Mid Mersey to offer older people within the region a caring service.

“We will be offering legal clinics within Age UK Mid Mersey shops, so whatever the legal query older people may have, we will provide a personal legal service enabling them to make informed decisions.

“I feel that there is a lot of synergy between both our organisations and our core values of Quality, Experience, Reliability, Pride and Client Focus resonates closely with Age UK Mid Mersey. We are all looking forward to supporting Age UK Mid Mersey and forging strong relationships within the community.”

Mark Lunney, chief executive Age UK Mid Mersey, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer clients an opportunity to benefit from excellent access to good quality legal advice around important matters, that may effect them in later life.

“Giving older people sound advice and choice is paramount to us.

“The legal clinics that St Helens Law are running, have proven really effective and flexible to meeting our clients needs when considering such things as Wills, Lasting Power of Attorney, Probate or any other legal matter.

“We are glad to see a local company like St Helens Law supporting Age UK Mid Mersey in helping to deliver essential unmet needs to our ever aging population.

“Local support for a local cause, services that will at some point undoubtable effect everyone as we grow old.”