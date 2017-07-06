St Helens’ Jacqui Abbott embarks on UK-wide tour

Singer Jacqui Abbott, who hailed from St Helens, is set to embark on a UK-wide tour with former Beautiful South frontman Paul Heaton.

The pair are also released a new album, Crooked Calypso.

The record is released on July 21.

They play Mancheter’s Albert Hall on November 30 and the Liverpool Echo Arena on December 2.

Crooked Calypso boasts all the hallmarks of Heaton’s peerless songwriting: songs buoyant with melody, and redolent with biting wit, but also real emotion.

First single, I Gotta Praise, a euphoric secular Gospel anthem, raises the roof and opens the record in style. ‘The Lord Is A White Con’, meanwhile, considers religion as an exploitative tool of empire builders, while ‘She Got The Garden’ is the wittiest divorce song since ‘D-I-V-O-R-C-E’.

And then there is ‘Blackwater Banks’, a gorgeous Irish waltz that the Dubliners would be proud to call their own.

Some if not all of these will get an airing when Paul & Jacqui hit the road and they will also delve deep into Paul’s phenomenal 30 year back catalogue as a songwriter and will also perform classic songs by The Beautiful South and the Housemartins.

Paul Heaton, one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with some 10 million album sales under his belt, first came to public attention in the early 80s as front man of Hull-based indie poppers The Housemartins (the same group that spawned Norman ‘Fatboy Slim’ Cook), best known for their third single ‘Happy Hour’ and their No 1 acapella Isley Bros cover ‘Caravan Of Love’. The Housemartins released two albums ‘London 0 Hull 4’ (’86) and ‘The People Who Grinned Themselves To Death’ (’87).

In ’88 Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who released 10 hugely successful albums - ‘Welcome To The Beautiful South’ (’89), Choke (’90), ‘0898 Beautiful South’ (’92), ‘Miaow’ (’94), ‘Blue Is The Colour’ (’96), ‘Quench’ (’98), ‘Painting It Red’ (2000), ‘Gaze’ (’03), ‘Golddiggas, Headnodders & Pholk Songs’ (’04) and ‘Superbi’ (’06).

In 2001 Heaton took a break from The Beautiful South and released his first solo album ‘Fat Chance’.

The Beautiful South called it a day in 2007 citing ‘musical similarities’.

Jacqui Abbott was lead vocalist in The Beautiful South from ’94 to 2000 and she sang many of their signature hits including ‘Rotterdam’, ‘Perfect 10’, ‘Don’t Marry Her’ and ‘Dream A Little Dream’. Paul Heaton went on to release two further solo albums: ‘The Cross-Eyed Rambler’ (’08) and ‘Acid Country’ (’10).

In 2011 Heaton wrote a musical called ‘The 8th’ based on the Seven Deadly Sins and asked Jacqui to sing one of the parts. They have since released two acclaimed albums as a duo: ‘What Have We Become’ (’14) and ‘Wisdom, Laughter and Lines’ (’15). Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott’s new album ‘Crooked Calypso’ will be released on 21st July ’17.