St Helens garden designer’s Chelsea Flower Show gold award

St Helens-born garden designer Andrew Wilson has struck gold at Chelsea Flower Show.

Together with his partner Gavin McWilliam, Andrew picked up the ultimate accolade for his Breaking Ground garden at this year’s hugely popular garden festival in London.

The Breaking Ground garden at Chelsea

Andrew, 58, whose dad Kevin and brother Michael live in Eccleston, was delighted to receive gold after missing out on three previous occasions.

The garden sponsored by Darwin property Investment Management is called Breaking Ground and includes:

A bronze coloured boundary wall etched with personal statements and aspirations of individual students

Paving stones and steel framework inspired by neuron and synapse connections

A pair of 30-year-old multi-stemmed hawthorn to create an open feel to the meadow

The award winning duo have worked together as designers and landscape architects for over eight years creating high end gardens.

This year’s garden is their fourth for the world famous flower show and their second to benefit and promote Wellington College.

The garden highlights Wellington College’s ambition to break down barriers to education, and explores the themes of progress, evolution and thought patterns.

The planting draws inspiration from heathland around the College. Tall, sculptural and transparent walls run through the garden connecting the various elements and materials.

Water echoes this flow in the main pool and rills that run below the wall structures.

Andrew, who now lives in Chertsey with his wife Barbara and two daughters, Rebecca and Naomi, said: “We are are all delighted. Everyone has worked tirelessly to produce the garden and it is fantastic that their efforts have been rewarded with a gold medal.”

Andrew and Gavin were pipped to the Best in Show award by the show sponsors M&G Garden by James Basson.