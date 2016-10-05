St Helens firm posts record turnover

A St Helens company has posted a record turnover of £5.80m for its latest financial year from 2015 to 2016.

The figures reflect Springfield Mobile’s success of an impressive five-year growth strategy implemented in 2012 shortly after Lyndsey Duggan took on her role as managing director.

The turnover at the time was £2.41m but Lyndsey was ambitious and, despite the restraints of an economic recession and a down turn in the Industry, was keen to do even better.

Lyndsey said: “I was fortunate because I had a good grounding with the company having already covered all aspects of the business in the 20 years since joining the family run firm before I took over.

“This and the support of a strong experienced management team, gave me the confidence to put a long term plan in place which addressed the issues which were vital to growing our business and securing our future.”

Central to the plan was the need to change the traditional perception of the old portable cabins to modern modular buildings that were tailored to meet the demands of individual customers across the public and private sectors.

Critical to this step change was the determination to offer the client more choice, most buildings were built to order so why not build using the customers’ choice of internal and external options.

Proof of this strategy’s success comes from the demand for Springfield’s buildings across the country where it regularly beats larger competitors for contracts - such as the 450 square metre double-decker classroom complex for Newham College

in London.

In terms of delivering the plan was leveraging the company’s core strength which lay in its manufacturing capability and skilled workforce.

“Unlike many portable building suppliers all our buildings are made on site which gives us more flexibility to give customers just what they want in terms of layout and individual finishes that will blend in,” says Duggan.

Springfield’s vision has seen the company win the ‘Best Portable Building Firm - UK’ in the 2016 sustainable building awards from the prestigious Build construction magazine.

It’s a strong base for the company to look to the future.

“I’m hoping we can break £6m next year,” added Duggan.

“Our immediate target is to grow our hire business because it’s an area where our market research has highlighted that many of our new customers simply hadn’t realised how much the industry has moved on and how much more effectively we can meet their needs with modern, efficient modular attractive buildings of the highest quality.”

Springfield Mobile is a privately owned company employing 35 staff from its site in Sutton, St Helens, with over 40 years experience in designing, manufacturing and supplying portable buildings.

It was founded by Ken and Carole Britner whose daughter Lyndsey now oversees the management of the company.