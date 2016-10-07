St Helens firm appoints new business chief

A St Helens company which specialises in making made-to-measure curtains and blinds has made a new appointment to a key role within the company.

Ena Shaw Contract - the UK's largest contract manufacturer of made-to-measure curtains, blinds and soft furnishings - has recruited a new business development manager, Lynne Twissell, as it looks to strengthen its offering within the interiors and soft furnishings market.

It is hoped that Lynne will bring added expertise and flair to the team when selecting and fitting custom furnishings across Ena Shaw Contract’s wide-ranging client base.

She has previous experience at Dixon-Turner and Burmatex, bringing a wealth of knowledge of furnishings and interior fit-outs, with a particular specialism in hotels and hospitality – one of Ena Shaw Contract’s key sectors.

Lynne said: “Over the past decade working in the industry, I’ve supported projects within a wide range of sectors, from hospitality and residential to the private sector, so a move to Ena Shaw Contract felt like a natural progression for me.

“I have a real passion for interiors and design and I am thrilled to have already started working on exciting projects with healthcare providers and prestige hotel groups, such as Doubletree Hilton.

“I’m excited about helping to take Ena Shaw Contract to the next level.”

Ena Shaw Contract is the contract-only arm of soft furnishings specialist Ena Shaw Group. It has a long-standing history of providing high-quality, bespoke soft furnishings in the hospitality, care, social housing and public sectors.

Lynne’s appointment follows the announcement of the Ena Shaw Group being named in the 2016 London Stock Exchange’s prestigious list of 1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain earlier this year.

Ena Shaw Contract counts international hospitality chains such as Hilton Hotels among its clients, as well as smaller, independent establishments.

Stuart Taylor, contract director at Ena Shaw Contract, said: “With a steady influx of new clients across various sectors, we were ready for an additional team member to boost our capability.

“Lynne’s past experience with interiors and furnishings, along with her being a brilliant cultural fit, really ticked all the boxes.

“We’re certain that her knowledge and enthusiasm will be extremely beneficial to the team, helping us to secure long-lasting relationships with companies across the country.”

For further information please visit www.enashawcontract.co.uk