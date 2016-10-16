St Helens farmer’s spot at prestigious agricultural show

A St Helens farmer is set to exhibit at a prestigious agricultural show.

Sheep exhibitor Moore and Brittain Bros of Three Gables, and cattle breeder RF Whitfield & Son of Middlefield Farm, will attend the Borderway Agri-Expo.

Throwing open the doors to welcome in the region of 12,000 visitors, Harrison and Hetherington are celebrating a huge milestone this year; ten years of Borderway Agri-Expo, which will take place on Friday, October 28 in Carlisle.

Established in a year when Foot and Mouth and Blue Tongue were hitting the headlines, since its inception, Borderway Agri-Expo has seen over 6,500 head of livestock exhibited, and it is now one of the largest autumn livestock event in the UK. This tenth anniversary event sees a record number of 810 entries, with 965 head of livestock presented for judging, all hoping to take home a share of the £15,000 prize pot.

Running alongside the main livestock classes are five special breed society shows, a number of special breed society awards and a stockjudging competition.

Following introduction last year, the 2016 event will once again include the extremely popular Young Handler classes which aim to support and inspire the future generation of farmers.

Kindly sponsored by XL Vets, each class boasts £50 prize money and the winner will be presented with a cup.

Judging the cattle classes this year, having judged at the very first event

in 2007, is Jimmy Mulholland of Great Orton Carlisle. The Baby Beef classes, first introduced in 2010, will be judged by Michael Durno of Auchorachan, Glenlivit. In the sheep section, Haig Murray, originally from Lockerbie, will judge the main sheep classes, and William Wallace of Gapshields, Carlisle, will judge the Mule Gimmer classes.

Testament to the on-going success of the event is highlighted by the continued support of the mainline sponsors; Carrs Billington, Morrisons.