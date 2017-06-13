St Helens family’s stroke action sponsored walk

A father of two from St Helens is preparing to Step out for Stroke, at the Stroke Association’s fundraising walk at Taylor Park, St Helens, on Thursday 22 June.

Peter McKenny, 53 from Windle, had a stroke eight years ago while working on a ship at sea as a catering manager. Peter’s stroke affected his left side, and left him with limited movement in his left arm.

Peter is now taking part in the Step out for Stroke walk for the third year running, after being supported by the Stroke Association throughout his recovery.

Peter said: “I was supported really well by the Stroke Association after my stroke. As I gradually accepted that I needed support, the local coordinator Marie came round and gave me a lot of help.

“This will be the third time I’ve taken part in Step out for Stroke; now I want to support the Stroke Association in return.”

This family fundraising event is open to everyone, regardless of age or ability and the charity is calling on people to register now and take part alongside local stroke survivors and their families.

The Mayor of St Helens, Councillor Joe Pearson will also officially start the walk, and the day will include lots of family-friendly activities including Phoenix Classic Car Club, as well as stalls from St Helens Carers Centre, British Red Cross and the Healthy Living Team.

Sian Thomas, Community and Events Fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “We’re inviting the whole community to sign-up for our Step Out for Stroke event in St Helens this year and help us make it an event to remember.

“Our Step Out for Stroke events mark a milestone for many stroke survivors taking part, and it’s an event that the whole family will enjoy.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some truly inspirational people who will be taking their first steps since their stroke.

“Everyone taking part will be joined by hundreds of people across the UK who are walking to raise vital funds for everyone affected by stroke.”

To find out more and sign-up to take part in Step Out for Stroke visit www.stroke.org.uk/stepout