St Helens chilli fest is hot stuff

A chilli festival and an antiques and collectors fair proved to be hot stuff when they make their debut appearance in St Helens town centre last weekend.

As part of the first St Helens Chilli Village Fiesta, residents were able to experience a taste of South America in Church Square as chilli producers from around the country exhibited products such as mild to titan slaying extreme chilli sauces, naga cooking sauces, naga dips, chilli pickles, chilli plants, chilli cheese and chilli jam – on what was a day of pure chilli mayhem.

Meanwhile, over in St Mary’s Market that day, the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillors Dave and Jeanette banks were guests of honour at the launch a monthly antiques and collectors fair.

Taking place at the back of the market by the events space on the last Saturday of every month, shoppers can take a trip down memory lane and enjoy a day of nostalgia by viewing and purchasing vintage and retro items from yesteryear, including toys, comics, vinyl records, clothing and Americana.

St Helens Town Centre Manager, Gary Maddock said: “It was great to stage the first St Helens Chilli Village Fiesta and based on the large attendance to the event we will be working with the event organiser to develop the event to make it even bigger next year!

“The St Helens Antiques and Collectors Fair in St Mary's Market has made a great start and we will continue to work closely event organisers to bring high quality events like this to St Helens. Working in partnership with the private sector is critical to the development of the town centre and borough.

"Residents and visitors alike can look forward to even more events for all the family to enjoy as part of our autumn events programme.”

The events programme continues this Saturday (1 October) when dance groups

from around the country jig their way into town as they join St Helens based Morris dancing group, Mucky Mountains Morris, for a day of dance.

Taking place in Church Square and the World of glass museum between 10.30am and 4pm, visitors can look forward to performances from groups from across Lancashire and Yorkshire – as well as Appalachian dancing – a

lively tradition from the states.

Then on Saturday 22 October, prepare to be amazed when Titan the Robot returns to St Helens.

The 8ft mechanical world-renowned star, who has featured on shows such as the X-Factor will treat large crowds to three free performances at 11am, 1pm and 3pm in Church Square.

Titan’s unique blend of comedy, street theatre and music has made him a star attraction at high profile events throughout the world and he’s worked alongside superstars including Rihanna, Will Smith and Jackie Chan.