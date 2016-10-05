St Helens burglar who broke his leg escaping crime scene is jailed

Bungling burglars - one of whom broke his leg jumping from the house they had invaded - have this week started jail terms.

Gregory Price, from St Helens, and his cousin Henry Price smashed their way into a house in Cinder Lane, Allerton through a patio door and went straight to the master bedroom which they ransacked.

But before they found anything to steal the burglar alarm, which they thought they had disabled, began ringing and they fled, said Bernice Campbell, prosecuting.

Gregory Price, 23, leapt from the first floor balcony but landed badly breaking his leg. A suspicious neighbour had earlier noticed men wandering around near the house, one dressed in black and wearing gloves and he rang the police.

The burglar alarm then began to sound.

The police with dogs arrived at the scene and Gregory Price was found hiding in a nearby bush and he begged them: “Please don’t let the dog bite me.”

He was taken to hospital and meanwhile Henry Price, who had cut himself during the raid, was discovered in the garden and was arrested.

He was found to have a walkie talkie with him.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that only one such device was found but a car had been spotted in the vicinity of the house at the time of the burglary.

Gregory Price, of Sherdley Road Caravan Park, St Helens, and Henry Price, 20, of Leaway, Ince, Wigan, both pleaded guilty to attempted burglary on the early evening of April 15 this year.

Sentencing Gregory to 18 months imprisonment and Henry to 15 months detention the judge, Recorder Stephen Riordan, QC, said he had no doubt they came from outside the area to commit the burglary.

He pointed out that burglary is a serious offence which “causes great distress to householders”.

Defence barrister Nicola Daley, said that Henry, who has two previous convictions said: “He is remorseful for getting involved in this offence.”

He had been asked by his cousin to come to Liverpool and meet him at the house and was given the walkie talkie. He had been under financial pressure as his girlfriend was pregnant and he had arranged to marry her.

They have since married and the couple live with his mother and their baby is due in January.

Robert Haygarth, defending Gregory, who has three previous convictions, had been suffering from the trauma of his marriage break up and being separated from their young daughter at the time of the burglary.