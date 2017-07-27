St Helens builder wins Pride in the Job award

Joe Platt, site manager at Morris, has been named a Quality Award winner in this year’s Pride in the Job Awards for his work on Morris’ Victoria Gardens development in St Helens.

The prestigious Pride in the Job Awards are dedicated to recognising site managers who display the highest standards in house building.

The awards are in their 37th year and are run by the National House Builders Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest standard-setting body and provider of warranty and insurance for new homes.

More than 16,000 site managers compete in the awards, with the winners announced following 12 months of deliberation. Those selected for the Quality Award continue to compete for the Regional Winner titles and Seal of Excellence, the winners of which will be announced in January 2018.

On winning the award, Joe said: “I’m thrilled that my contribution has been commended with a Quality Award.

“We’re delighted to have the success of Victoria Gardens recognised, following a lot of hard work to ensure the development is to the highest standard for buyers.

“As the properties are located within commutable distance of major cities like Manchester and Liverpool, this is the perfect location for a wide range of families and individuals.”

Offering a range of two, three and four bedroom properties, Victoria Gardens is situated in St Helens, making it a perfect choice for families and individuals looking for a flourishing community.