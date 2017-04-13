St Helens budget food outlet moves into bigger premises

A discount food outlet in St Helens has more than doubled its size after moving units in the Hardshaw Centre.

Heron Foods, which opens this week, has moved from unit 7 to unit 4, more than doubling its space, said Andrew Barrett, retail director of commercial property investment company LCP, which owns and manages the centre.

Mr Barrett added: “We’re pleased that Heron Foods has recognised the potential of the Hardshaw Centre and committed to expanding here,” he said. “It’s another strong high street retailer presence for local shoppers.”

Commercial property consultancy Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) and Mason Partners represented LCP.