St Helens-born Jacqui Abbott announces latest tour dates

St Helens-born singer Jacqui Abbott and her Beautiful South bandmate Paul Heaton has announced a series of summer concerts.

The pair have announced dates as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

Their latest album Crooked Calypso charted at number two, making it their highest release as a duo to date following on from two further top five albums in What Have We Become (’14) and Wisdom, Laughter and Lines (’15).

Heaton, one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with some 10 million album sales under his belt, first came to public attention in the early 80s as front man of Hull-based indie poppers The Housemartins best known for their third single Happy Hour and their number one acapella Isley Bros cover, Caravan of Love.

In ’88 Heaton formed The Beautiful South, who released 10 hugely successful albums.

Abbott was lead vocalist in The Beautiful South from ’94 to 2000 and she sang many of their signature hits including Rotterdam, Perfect 10, Don’t Marry Her and Dream A Little Dream.

The Forest Live gigs will see them play material from their albums as a duo and songs from The Beautiful South and the Housemartins.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission.

Held every year in seven beautiful forest locations across the country, over 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s 17-year history.

With everything required for a great night out, including good food and drink, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop.

Income generated from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

With special guest Billy Bragg

Friday 8 June: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.

Saturday 9 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Friday 15 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Saturday 16 June: Bedgebury Pinetum, near Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Friday 22 June: Sherwood Pines, near Mansfield, Notts.

Saturday 23 June: Dalby Forest, near Pickering, North Yorks.

Saturday 30 June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Tickets £33.50 (plus £3.85 booking fee) available from 9.00am on Friday 20

October from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music