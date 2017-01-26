St Helens band Silver Story return with new mini-album

Critically-acclaimed St Helens band Silver Story return to the stage with a six track mini-album.

Minores Lumina (Latin for ‘Lesser Lights’) is the four-piece’s follow up to their debut Cold Street Lights and features the single Let Me Go.

The track is available on Sound Club, as is the mini-album.

The record is very much a continuation and at the same time also a culmination of the concepts and journey described in ‘Cold Street Lights’ and is the long anticipated follow-up to debut album ‘Cold Street Lights’

Lead singer and guitarist Alex McCabe said: “Minores Lumina is a recording in it’s own right, yet for the band and the ideas we explore it almost feels like a bridge onto our second album, but the meanings behind the songs very much seem like a finale to the concepts we left open in Cold Street Lights.

“The theme in ‘Cold Street Lights’ is about being confused, sad, angry and not understanding our place within this world, the songs on Minores Lumina are more about understanding our place in the universe and having control over those strong emotions.” Silver Story have amassed a huge following (100,000+) over social media sites such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the power of fan funding to finance their entire debut album and gain fans from all over the globe.

Now signed to R- Rise Music, Silver Story have the platform to reach a wider audience.

In recent times the band has been active at large UK festivals and also played at Stamford Bridge (Chelsea FC) Stadium amongst many more prestigious venues.