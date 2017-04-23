Sporting stars’ ambassadors role at Mill Green

Three of the town’s recognised sports personalities have taken on new roles as ambassadors of Mill Green School.

Between them, boxer Martin Murray and current and former Saints stars, Jonny Lomax and Ade Gardner, have been actively involved with proceedings at the special school in Lansbury Avenue, Parr, for over 10 years – and recently paid a visit to pupils and staff to become official ambassadors.

Boxing world title-chaser, Martin Murray - who returns to the ring next month - officially opened Mill Green’s new school in December 2014 and has returned on numerous occasions since to talk at assemblies and hold boxing work-out sessions with pupils.

Martin said: “It’s an honour to become an ambassador of this amazing school alongside Jonny and Ade. Every encounter with pupils and staff is guaranteed to put smiles on faces.

“They have left as much of a lasting impression on me as I have on them.”

Former Saints winger Ade Gardner, who was part of the 2006/2007 treble-winning season, first came to Mill Green on a 10-week placement back in 2011.

Unfortunately, injury cut the arrangement short but Ade has continued his links with school, returning every year to take part in the school’s sports weeks.

Ade, who now works as assistant strength and conditioning coach at Saints said: “I've been visiting Mill Green for six years now. I'm very proud to be an ambassador to a great school where staff do so much to enrich the lives of their students."

Meanwhile Saints fullback, Jonny Lomax, has adapted well to the different needs and abilities of students since joining Ade at a sports week visit in 2015 by showing empathy when discussing his own past injuries and personal experiences of suffering head injuries as a child.

Headteacher Warren Brooks said: “We are delighted to have Martin, Ade and Jonny on-board at school. They have devoted many hours of their time to our pupils over the years, so it seemed appropriate to ask them to become school ambassadors, and it was certainly a proud moment when they accepted our request.

“They are splendid role-models for our pupils, and every visit is a pleasure.”