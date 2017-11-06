Special needs school celebrates student achievements

The Mill Green School community came together earlier this month to celebrate the achievements of students from the last academic year at an awards ceremony.

The special needs school in Parr was fortunate to have the company of prestigious guests including the mayor and mayoress of St Helens,

Coun Joe and Sylvia Pearson; Karen Acton from Salford Dance Company; Everton in the Community; governors; parents - and members of the local business community.



Awards recognised a wide range of achievements, both in subject areas and wider contribution to the school including citizenship, work experience and community involvement.



The 16 winners on the night included 18-year-old Luke Evans, who picked up the Mayor’s Award for his outstanding contribution to the community after representing the school on a number of occasions, and for completing a great work experience with Saints RFC which earned him a full page spread in the match day programme.



While 17-year-old Lena Tavarozzi was presented with the Mill Green Enterprise Award for her outstanding skills in designing, creating and selling her class enterprise products.



Headteacher Warren Brooks said: “The evening was a tremendous success and highlighted the valuable contribution our students make, not only to Mill Green, but in the extended St Helens locality.



“In working together students, parents and staff have demonstrated the immense strides our young people make as integral members of society”.

