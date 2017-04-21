Special needs children in St Helens could be charged for school travel

Town hall chiefs are planning on introducing charges to some home to school travel for pupils with special needs or disabilities.

The plans, which will prove hugely unpopular among many parents, will cover post-16 students with special education needs.

A consultation will run until April 23.

A St Helens Council spokesman said: “With savings of £7.4 million needed to be found from St Helens Council’s budget in 2017/18, we are currently consulting on discretionary elements of our Home to School Travel Assistance Policy with anyone who could be affected by the proposed changes.”

He added: “With growing numbers of young people with complex needs, there is increasing demand for school travel assistance, so we need to review how we can make more effective use of the reduced budget, while ensuring that we can still fulfil our statutory duties and provide a reasonable level of discretionary support to all families in need.”