Special award for barracks caretaker

A caretaker with the 103 Regiment Royal Artillery in St Helens has been honoured by the Lord-Lieutenant.

Roy Tarling, 51, was awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit - recognised as a laudatory honour throughout the armed services - in recognition of his exceptional support to the army reserve.

The annual Lord-Lieutenants Awards for Merseyside saw 17 people recognised

The presentation was made by Dame Lorna Muirhead, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Merseyside, during a ceremony at St George’s Hall.

Mr Tarling has worked as caretaker at the headquarters of army reserve unit 103 Regiment Royal Artillery in St Helens for three years.

He is said to have gone far and above what might be expected of him, running the bar in the headquarters, refurbishing coffee rooms, running tea-and-toast mornings, relaying carpets and caring for the historic memorials within the barracks.

He was awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit in recognition of his hard work and commitment.

Mr Tarling, who lives at Jubilee Barracks in St Helens with his wife, said: “I hope that using my experiences and skills I have made a difference.

"I never thought those early years of apprenticeship would come in useful.

"I must admit I was surprised and overwhelmed by the thought that my colleagues had facilitated this award for me.”

Col Mark Underhill, chief executive of the North West Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association, which runs the awards, said: “The Lord-Lieutenant’s awards give us an opportunity to recognise the selfless commitment and dedication of the men and women who serve in our nation’s reserve forces.

"We also recognise the contribution made by the permanent staff who work in support of reserve units.

"Mr Tarling has performed far and beyond expectations in maintaining and improving the facilities for reservists at Jubilee Barracks.”

The annual ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of members of the reserve forces and cadet organisations, saw 17 adults and young people from across Merseyside honoured.