Soap mastermind to lead cultural talk at St Helens museum

The creator of some of Britain’s most well known soaps will host a cultural talk for St Helens residents.

The council’s Arts Service is asking people to join in the discussion to help form a strategy to develop arts and culture in the Liverpool region over the next three decades.

Phil Redmond CBE, television producer and screenwriter behind Hollyoaks, Brookside and Grange Hill, will host the event at the World of Glass Museum on Chalon Way E.

Mr Redmond said: “When asked to chair the Liverpool City Region Cultural Partnership to develop a long-term strategy for culture, it seemed obvious that we needed to consult the public first to ask about their understanding of culture, what it means to them and what they want to support.

“Knowing what people understand about the catch all term ‘culture’ can really help to shape the way we move forward. These Cultural Conversation Roadshows, across the Liverpool City Region, are a really helpful way to engage with the general public and I’m really looking forward to them.”

St Helens Council’s portfolio holder for arts and culture, Councillor Gill Neal, added: “The council has a stated ambition to be a national centre of excellence for socially engaged arts and cultural practice – but it would be great to hear the thoughts of the people who matter the most- residents, as we look to put thoughts and ideas into practice.

“We would love it if you can come along and contribute to the development of a 30 year Cultural Strategy for the Liverpool City Region.”

Cultural Conversations will take place on Tuesday 11 July at 5pm and will last no more than two hours. Refreshments, including drinks and pastries will be served.

The event is free to attend, but advanced booking is necessary. Call Cath Shea on 01744 677448 – or visit

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cultural-conversation-with-phil-redmond-tickets-35722581202