Snake native to Thailand found in back garden

A snake native to Thailand is now in the RSPCA’s care after being found in a Merseyside garden.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Lauren Bradshaw was called out to pick up the snake after it was spotted in the back garden of a house in Marlwood Avenue, Wallasey, on Friday last week (9 June).

Lauren said: “I went there expecting it to be a corn snake, which is the type of stray snake I usually collect, but I was intrigued to find that it wasn’t a corn snake at all.

“It has been identified as a ridley’s racer cave snake, a non-venomous species which is native to Thailand. The poor snake was cold and thirsty when it was found but is now doing well.

“We don’t know if it is an escaped pet or possibly a stowaway from Thailand, although the snake seems pretty good with being handled so it possibly has been owned at some point.

“We’d really like to reunite the snake with its owner, so we hope that the owner comes forward.”

The snake is currently in the RSPCA’s care. The snake has been put on the Pets Located website and posters have been put up in the area. Anyone who has any information about who the snake belongs to should call 0300 123 8018.

Lauren added: “As there is a possibility that this snake has escaped, it is a reminder to snake owners that they must ensure that their animals’ accommodation is secure.

“Snakes are not only good escape artists, they, like other exotic pets, have specialist needs and so are challenging to look after properly.

“They can be very expensive and time consuming to look after properly and so anyone thinking of taking on that responsibility needs to thoroughly research what it entails before deciding to commit to getting one.”