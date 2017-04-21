Six planning applications put before St Helens Council

A cattle stall in Bold is among the six plans submitted to St Helens.

Mr Milligan of Bleak Hill Road, Windle, has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a single storey extension to the side of his home.

St Helens Council have granted planning permission for a proposed cattle shed to be erected at North Lodge farm, Gorsey Lane, Bold.

Planning permission has been granted by St Helens Council for a single storey extension to be built at the rear of 76 Dentons Green Lane, St Helens.

St Helens Council have granted planning permission for the conversion of an existing garage at 2 Smith Street, St Helens into habitable room and erect a single storey side extension.

Mr Burrows has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to build a part two storey part single storey side extension along with raised ridge height at Knowsley View, Burrows Lane, Eccleston.

Planning permission has been granted by St Helens Council for a single storey extension to be built to the rear of 96 Birley Street, Newton-le-Willows.