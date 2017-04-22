Six-a-side veterans league launched in St Helens

A new community six-a-side vets football league has been launched in St Helens on Tuesday evenings between 8pm and 10pm at Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Soccersixes are the UK’s leading provider of small sided FA affiliated football leagues so the popularity of this new football league will be very high.

The league is FA affiliated and each game is officiated by qualified officials. Soccersixes also provide all the equipment so teams only need to worry about who’s going to play in their team each week.

A flexiable squad system is also used so teams can use as many players as they wish in their squad. Most squads will be made up of players that are friends, family and work colleagues.

A league spokesman said: “Everyone is welcome, whatever standard, whatever age as long as they are over 35 they qualify to play in the Soccersixes vets leagues.

“Teams can also track their own stats including goalscorers and assists on the Soccersixes website.

“We are also looking for a local business to possibly sponsor the league in way of providing a prize for the winning team to add to the prize package already in place.

“This sponsor will have their business name attached to the division plus will have an option to supply an image to be uploaded to the website.”

For more information or to get involved as a team or sponsor in the Soccersixes leagues contact Adam on 07983 812135 or register your team on the all new Soccersixes website www.soccersixes.net