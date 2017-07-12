Sisters selected for World Judo Championships

A pair of sisters from St Helens have been selected for the 2017 World Judo Championships.

Bekky and Amy Livesey will make their World Championships debut together next month in Budapest, Hungary from August 28 to September 3.

Both ‘judoka’ earned the place off the back of strong performances over the last 12 months, including Grand Slam and Grand Prix medals.

Amy Livesey won her first Grand Slam medal with bronze in Yekaterinburg in May and she followed up with a silver at the Cancun Grand Prix last month. These two results have seen her move up into her current world ranking of eight.

Meanwhile, younger sister Bekky made her debut at this year’s European Championships in Poland where she finished seventh as well as winning bronze at the Antalya Grand Prix in Turkey.

They will be joined in their weight categories by Rio Olympians Nekoda Davis and Alice Schlesinger.

Nigel Donohue, British Judo Performance Director, believes that the British team are in a good position to challenge for medals: “We’re really excited about the World Championships in Budapest. This is one of our milestone events and we believe that the team selected can challenge for medals but as long as everyone fights to their potential then the results will come.

He added: “There’s a good mix of experience and new blood in this team and they’re up for the challenge. The likes of Sally Conway and Natalie Powell have been to multiple World Championships so they know what to expect.

“However, the younger athletes have shown they’re not fazed by big crowds and arenas so it’ll be good to see them in action having firmly established themselves at senior level.

“Especially among our female judoka there’s a lot of strength in depth from -52kg up to -70kg which is really positive for us as a sport and a Performance Programme. That competition will keep everyone on their toes and it’s an exciting time for British Judo.”

Bekky Livesey will fight on Wednesday August 30, with Amy in action a day later on Thursday August 31.

The 2017 World Championships start on Monday 28 August and finishes on Sunday 3 September with the Mixed Team Event.