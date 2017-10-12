Sister Act comes to St Helens

A St Helens theatre company is set to bring the hilarious musical Sister Act to the stage.

Pilkington Musical Theatre Company will perform the show, which is based on the Whoopi Goldberg film, at the St Helens Theatre Royal on October 12, 13 and 14.

Emma Dears

Filled with powerful gospel music, 70’s feel-good disco dancing, hilarious comedy and a truly moving tale, Sister Act tells the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody Deloris is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a Convent! Disguised as a nun and under the watchful eye of the uptight Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Based on the smash hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg and described by critics as ‘heavenly joyful … a feel amazing musical’, Pilkington Musical Theatre Company present this hilarious, heart-warming tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music!

Featuring a strong talented cast, the show also stars local professional actor Emma Dears as Deloris Van Cartier.

Si Foster

A former student of the Italia Conti Academy for Performing Arts, Emma began her acting career at the tender age of 9, touring the UK in the title role of Annie, the youngest to have played this role professionally. Emma has gone on to play many other leading roles including playing opposite Shane Richie in Boogie Nights, the lead role of Carmen in Fame and Mary Magdalene in Bill Kenwright’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Emma said: “It’s been a real pleasure working alongside the people at Pilks, we have such fun and the show has a huge feel good factor. If you want to be thoroughly entertained you have to come and watch!”

Usually found strutting the stage as St Helens’ Resident Panto Dame, Simon Foster is directing this feel-good comedy and said: “In the last couple of years, we’ve been able to show St Helens theatregoers just how good an amateur show can be. Sister Act is a brilliant feel-good musical, full of comedy and music which will have audiences boogying along in their seats.”

The show runs for just four performances at St Helens Theatre Royal from Thursday to Saturday, October 12 to 14 from 7.30pm nightly, with a Saturday matinee performance at 2.30pm.