St Helens Choral Society are set to showcase a performance celebrating the work of Sir Edward Elgar.

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 18, starting at 7.30pm in the United Reformed Church in Ormskirk Street.

The musical director is Peter Kwater, with organist Michael Wynne, and soloist Ruth Anderson (soprano) Paul Chamberlain (bass).

Admission costs £10 (£1 U16’s).

Tickets are available by emailing info@sthelenschoralsociety.org or by calling 01695 625500.