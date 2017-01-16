Sign up for new campaign ‘One Year No Beer’ and get healthy

One Year No Beer, a new alcohol-free challenge launches today and aims to encourage more people to give up drinking.

OYNB is a lifestyle initiative that focuses on changing people’s relationship with alcohol and in turn improving mind, body, life and relationships.

The campaign mission is simple: change the attitudes around alcohol by providing the public with a resource to enable them to achieve clarity and confidence without booze for 30, 60, 90 or 365 days.

Contrary to Dry January, often a lonely, laborious battle, OYNB already has 10,000 people signed up and adopts a distinctly positive approach to build confidence, motivation and create strategies for people to enjoy life alcohol-free.

OYNB started as an online community offering positive advice and intelligent support to help people live alcohol-free (AF) for however long the individual chooses. OYNB is the brainchild of City brokers Ruari Fairbairns and Andy Ramage, who are passionate about the rewarding benefits life without alcohol can have.

After its initial success, Fairbairns and Ramage have formalised One Year No Beer with a sophisticated programme that offers unrivalled content to subscribers.

They said: “The changes really are incredible. Through our own experience and the thousands of people we’ve already signed up, we know it doesn’t work when you just try to wing it.

“Years of psychological conditioning and the British culture we live in have set us up to fail – and that’s what One Year No Beer specifically works to set you free from.”

OYNB offers daily motivational emails, a 90-day video course, audio courses and social events within a highly engaged online community.

Members are invited to share the ongoing benefits that going alcohol-free has on their bodies, relationships, professions and outlook.

With an upgraded level of membership, members can access further video/audio courses and access the One Year No Beer private members group for daily engagement activities and weekly.

