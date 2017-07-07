Shortlist announced for Prescot’s redesign

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the shortlist for the design competition to reimagine Prescot’s Market Place.

The global design competition, which was launched in May invited design concepts from architect or landscape architect–led teams to redesign the currently unused public open space as part of the Prescot Townscape Heritage Initiative and wider regeneration of Prescot town centre.

There were 45 entries to the competition which has been overseen by RIBA on behalf of the THI.

The shortlisted teams, who will now work up their design proposals in more detail, are:

* Blackstaff Architects, Belfast

* Charles Tashima Architecture, London

* Mark Wray Architects, Bath

* OMI Architects, Manchester

* Periscope Studio, London

Coun Graham Morgan, Knowsley’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “The Prescot THI is a fantastic initiative and we’re delighted that this shortlisting will take us one step closer to creating a development which will change the face of Prescot.

“The redesign of Market Place will create a vibrant special space in the heart of the town centre which will complement other amazing developments including the new Shakespeare North Playhouse and the multiplex cinema, making Prescot even more attractive to visitors, residents and businesses.”

The redesign of Market Place is the single biggest project of the Prescot THI and will have a considerable impact on the look, feel and function of Prescot Town Centre.

Over the past four years the ambitious initiative has invested £1.6m in the conservation and celebration of Prescot’s historic buildings, spaces and the town’s past and has levered in over £400,000 of private investment.

To date, ten buildings in Prescot town centre have been, or are being, repaired and restored to their former glory.