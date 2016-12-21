Shopping centre to hold free festive craft club

Youngsters are being invited to take part in a free day of festive fun.

Church Square Shopping Centre in St Helens is holding a Christmas-themed Shopper Whopper Kids’ Club from 11am until 3pm tomorrow, Thursday.

The free kids’ club will return to Church Square for the first time since October half term and will include festive activities such as decorating baubles and making personalised stockings.

Centre Manager, Steve Brogan, said: “It’s set to be a fantastic festive day. Our Shopper Whopper Kids’ Club is always extremely popular and we can’t wait to bring it back to the centre. We’re making sure that the last one of 2016 is a brilliant day for all of the children that take part.

“Christmas is just days away and with the children finishing school we thought Thursday was the perfect time to have a day of free festive fun in the centre and end another year of Shopper Whopper in style.

“Everyone here is looking forward to seeing what wonderful decorations come out of the crafting area. It’s set to be a great day at Church Square.”

Held in St Mary’s Arcade, admission to the Shopper Whopper kids’ club is free and parental permission is required for children attending.