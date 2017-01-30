Shamed ‘Crystal Methodist’ clergyman new boyfriend is from St Helens

A disgraced ex-clergyman who was kicked out of the church over his use of drugs and rent boys has announced he is in a relationship with a DJ from St Helens.

Paul Flower, a former chairman of the Co-op bank, was drummed out of the Methodist Church after it emerged he’d used crack cocaine and male escorts.

Crystal Methodist Paul Flowers arriving at Leeds Magistrate's Court for his first appearance

He posted a picture last week declaring himself in a relationship with James Nicholson, who hailed from the town.

The ex-Rev wrote: “Happy to announce that James David Rex Lothian Nicholson and I are now in a very happy and fulfilling relationship! Cat that got the cream!”

St Helens born James, in his 30s, is known on the club circuit as N-Tyce.

The ex-Co-op boss was dismissed as a minister three years after being convicted of possessing cocaine, crystal meth and ketamine.