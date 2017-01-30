Shamed ‘Crystal Methodist’ clergyman new boyfriend is from St Helens

A disgraced ex-clergyman who was kicked out of the church over his use of drugs and rent boys has announced he is in a relationship with a DJ from St Helens.
Paul Flower, a former chairman of the Co-op bank, was drummed out of the Methodist Church after it emerged he’d used crack cocaine and male escorts.
He posted a picture last week declaring himself in a relationship with James Nicholson, who hailed from the town.
The ex-Rev wrote: “Happy to announce that James David Rex Lothian Nicholson and I are now in a very happy and fulfilling relationship! Cat that got the cream!”
St Helens born James, in his 30s, is known on the club circuit as N-Tyce.
The ex-Co-op boss was dismissed as a minister three years after being convicted of possessing cocaine, crystal meth and ketamine.
