Shakespeare in the park comes to Knowsley

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will be playing it for laughs when they return to Knowsley Hall this summer.

The theatrical troupe is putting on an open air production of Shakespeare’s Comedy Of Errors in the grounds of the famous Merseyside stately home in August.

Following their successful, sell out performance of Much Ado About Nothing last year, the company have decided to go for laughs with, arguably, the Bard’s funniest play.

As before, the production will be staged as it would have been in Elizabethan times - in the open air, with an all male cast, and in full period costume with traditional music and dance.

The comedy follows two pairs of identical twins, Antipholus of Syracuse and Antipholus of Ephesus, and their servants, both named Dromio.

When they were babies, the twins and their parents were separated in a shipwreck; now, years later, as one half of the twins search for the other they unwittingly find themselves in the same city on the same day.

Bring a picnic and your own low backed seating or rugs and spend a glorious summer’s evening with one of the hottest tickets in town. Performance is on August 10 at 7.30pm.

Gates open at 6.30pm.

To book, visit: http://knowsleyhallvenue.co.uk/events