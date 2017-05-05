Seven planning applications given green light

Planning chiefs in St Helens have grant consent to a number of projects, including work on two trees with the grounds of a well-known property in Rainhill covered by a preservation order.

St Helens Council have granted consent for works to be carried out at The Spinney, Mill Lane, Rainhill, on two trees covered by a tree preservation order.

A Certificate of Lawfulness has been granted by St Helens Council for a single storey rear extension to be built at 10 Heatherleigh, Rainhill, St Helens.

Consent has been granted to Toni & Guy Hair, 45 Church Street, St Helens, to display internal TV advertisement screen at their premises.

St Helens Council have granted consent for the installation of an awning to the front of restaurant premises at 26 Hall Street, St Helens.

Consent has been granted for the demolition of the existing conservatory at 86 Crawford Street, Clock Face, and the erection of a single storey side extension.

St Helens Council have granted consent for works to be carried out on a sycamore tree covered by a tree preservation order at 350 Ormskirk Road, Rainford.

Consent has been granted for a single storey side/rear extension to be built at 18 Avon Road, Billinge.