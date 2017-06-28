Sentencing of former St Helens mayor on child sex charges delayed until next week

The sentencing of former St Helens mayor John Beirne over a string of historic child sex offences has been rescheduled until next Monday.

Beirne admitted eight counts of sexually assaulting four boys aged eight to 12 during a period between May 1975 and February 1980.

The 56-year-old was aged between 15 and 20 when the offences took place.

He was scheduled to be sentenced today (Wednesday).

Beirne, who stood for parliament several times during his decades-long career in local politics, initially denied the offences but changed his plea to guilty just days before his trial was due to begin.

Beirne, of Blackdown Grove, Parr, was warned by Judge Robert Warnock that all sentencing options, including custody, will be open when he returns to court.

The other charges involving the boys, which he denies, have been laid on the file and will not be proceeded with at the next hearing.